Temple Tragedy: Stampede Claims Six Lives at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Shrine

A panic-induced stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to many others. A false rumour about an electric current caused the chaos during a religious gathering. Rescue operations are underway, with state authorities actively monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:16 IST
A tragic stampede erupted at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning, claiming six lives and injuring numerous others, according to police reports.

A baseless rumour about an electric current at the temple's entrance caused mass panic among devotees, leading to the devastating crowd crush. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed the incident, noting that around 35 individuals were hospitalized, with six confirmed fatalities.

State authorities, including the Disaster Response Force and local police, arrived swiftly at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences via social media, stating that the situation is under vigilant monitoring. He urged Mata Rani for the devotees' safety.

