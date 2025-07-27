Left Menu

Heritage Conservation: A Moral and Strategic Investment for Economic Growth

A new report emphasizes the need for a fusion of public and private sectors in heritage conservation, urging adaptive reuse and CSR funding. Released at an international conclave, it highlights India's potential in heritage tourism, advocating digital tech integration for broader preservation strategies.

Updated: 27-07-2025 14:11 IST
Heritage conservation is being redefined as both a moral obligation and a strategic investment, according to a recent report urging stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors. The report, released at an international heritage tourism conclave in Vadodara, emphasizes leveraging digital technology to bolster preservation efforts.

Prepared by a major business chamber and global consultancy, the report advocates for adaptive reuse of old buildings through public-private partnerships and corporate social responsibility funding. It highlights past successes in India and draws on international models from countries like the UK and Spain.

Emphasizing the integral role of technology, the report suggests employing AR/VR for storytelling and smart tools for monitoring, while the fusion of state and private funds is proposed to enhance funding stability. The document underscores India's potential in the heritage tourism sector, calling for community engagement and sustainable strategies to help preserve its cultural treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

