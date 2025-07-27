Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple: Six Dead in Stampede

A tragic stampede occurred at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, resulting in six fatalities and 28 injuries after rumors of an electric current caused panic. The incident led to a magisterial probe ordered by authorities. Key officials, including the Chief Minister, expressed condolences and offered financial assistance to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple: Six Dead in Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed six lives and injured 28 devotees, officials confirmed on Sunday. Panic ensued after rumors of an electric current near the temple's entrance, according to the police.

Authorities responded swiftly to the chaos, with 34 individuals rushed to hospital, and unfortunately, six succumbed to their injuries. The incident coincided with a large turnout at the temple, a notable spiritual site in the Shivalik hills.

Following the tragedy, a magisterial probe has been initiated. Senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, offered condolences and promised aid, while the local administration, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force, conducted rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025