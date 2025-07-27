Tragedy Strikes at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple: Six Dead in Stampede

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed six lives and injured 28 devotees, officials confirmed on Sunday. Panic ensued after rumors of an electric current near the temple's entrance, according to the police.

Authorities responded swiftly to the chaos, with 34 individuals rushed to hospital, and unfortunately, six succumbed to their injuries. The incident coincided with a large turnout at the temple, a notable spiritual site in the Shivalik hills.

Following the tragedy, a magisterial probe has been initiated. Senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, offered condolences and promised aid, while the local administration, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force, conducted rescue operations.

