Jammu & Kashmir's Budha Amarnath Yatra Inaugurated with Grandeur

The annual Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir commenced with much fervor and devotion, as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attended the inaugural session, extending a warm welcome to pilgrims from across the nation.

The Lt Governor is set to officially flag off the 10-day pilgrimage from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Monday, as thousands embark on the holy journey to the Budha Amarnath temple located in the border district of Poonch.

Sinha lauded the efforts of the involved organizations and security forces to ensure a safe and fulfilling experience for the pilgrims. He emphasized the cultural richness of the yatra and the importance of passing down these traditions to future generations, while affirming India's enduring message of global peace and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)