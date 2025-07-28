Tragic Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple: 8 Dead, 30 Injured
A deadly stampede occurred at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing eight and injuring 30. A rumor about an electrical current triggered panic among pilgrims. Officials are conducting a probe into the incident, and financial compensation has been announced for the affected families.
- Country:
- India
A devastating stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives and injuries to thirty others, officials reported on Sunday. The calamity, which unfolded at 9 am, was triggered by a rumor of an electric current near the entrance.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial investigation and pledged financial aid to the victims' families. He visited the injured in hospital, assuring them of government support. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.
The incident highlighted the inadequate crowd management at the temple, one of Haridwar's revered sites. In response to the tragedy, local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Videos showed a mass of people stuck in a narrow passage as rumors spread fear among devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy
Odisha Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Outcry and Investigation
Speeding Driver Arrested After Vasant Vihar Footpath Tragedy
Insurance Sector Rallies for Quick Settlements Post-Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy
Bridge Tragedy in Gujarat: Ongoing Search and Safety Concerns