Tragic Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple: 8 Dead, 30 Injured

A devastating stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives and injuries to thirty others, officials reported on Sunday. The calamity, which unfolded at 9 am, was triggered by a rumor of an electric current near the entrance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial investigation and pledged financial aid to the victims' families. He visited the injured in hospital, assuring them of government support. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

The incident highlighted the inadequate crowd management at the temple, one of Haridwar's revered sites. In response to the tragedy, local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Videos showed a mass of people stuck in a narrow passage as rumors spread fear among devotees.

