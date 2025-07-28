Zero Day Attack: A Wake-Up Call for Taiwan

A groundbreaking Taiwanese television series, 'Zero Day Attack,' is making waves for its daring portrayal of a hypothetical Chinese invasion, resonating strongly with viewers amidst the growing military threats from China.

The drama, which vividly depicts a wartime scenario unfolding around Taipei, has attracted attention from key figures including U.S. diplomat Raymond Greene and tycoon Robert Tsao. The series premiered in Taiwan on August 2 and will be released in Japan on Amazon Prime Video.

Challenging longstanding taboos tied to creative content in Taiwan, the series bravely addresses issues of sovereignty and security, with producers remaining cautious of potential backlash from the lucrative Chinese market. The show's unfolding narrative is set against the backdrop of increased Chinese military activities near Taiwan.