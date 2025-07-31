Delhi's Skyward Adventure: Hot Air Balloon Rides Take Flight
Delhi is set to offer hot air balloon rides at four key locations, promoting eco-tourism and providing an aerial view of the city. Developed under Lt Governor VK Saxena's guidance, the project will operate on a revenue-sharing model, ensuring transparency and affordability. Rentals begin in two months.
Delhi residents will soon have the chance to experience the thrill of hot air balloon rides, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) finalizing an agency to manage this adventure activity at four distinct sites, officials announced on Thursday.
After thorough evaluation, the selected locations include the Yamuna sports complex, Commonwealth Games sports complex, and two sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera. This initiative aims to promote eco-tourism and offer a fresh aerial perspective of Delhi, conceptualized by Lt Governor VK Saxena.
The agency is set to begin operations within the next two months. The DDA will provide 3600 square meters of space per site for the operation of tethered hot air balloons, with the agency operating on a revenue-sharing model. Ticket pricing will be reasonable, ensuring accessibility to the public.
