Delhi's Skyward Adventure: Hot Air Balloon Rides Take Flight

Delhi residents will soon have the chance to experience the thrill of hot air balloon rides, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) finalizing an agency to manage this adventure activity at four distinct sites, officials announced on Thursday.

After thorough evaluation, the selected locations include the Yamuna sports complex, Commonwealth Games sports complex, and two sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera. This initiative aims to promote eco-tourism and offer a fresh aerial perspective of Delhi, conceptualized by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The agency is set to begin operations within the next two months. The DDA will provide 3600 square meters of space per site for the operation of tethered hot air balloons, with the agency operating on a revenue-sharing model. Ticket pricing will be reasonable, ensuring accessibility to the public.

