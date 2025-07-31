The Clock That Stopped: A Silent Witness to Malegaon Tragedy
In Malegaon, a small tea shop holds a haunting reminder of a tragic day in 2008. A wall clock stopped at 9:35 am when a blast claimed six lives and injured many. The clock remains a symbol of that moment, drawing visitors from afar, while a court recently acquitted suspects.
In Malegaon, a haunting relic of tragedy hangs silently on the wall of a small tea shop—a clock frozen at 9:35 am. This shattered timepiece bore witness to the harrowing events of September 29, 2008, when a motorcycle bomb exploded, claiming six lives and injuring 101 others.
Jalil Ahmed, the owner of the 35-year-old establishment, keeps the clock as a poignant reminder of the past, even as visitors from around the world photograph its broken hands and shrapnel-riddled frame. The blast, which ripped through his shop, left a lasting mark on the town and its people.
On Thursday, a court in Mumbai acquitted seven accused individuals, citing a lack of reliable evidence. Despite the verdict, Jalil's clock remains a testament to the chilling events that unfolded 17 years ago—a snapshot of a moment when time stood still.
