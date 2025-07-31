Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Boosts Durga Puja Grant Amid Political Storm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has increased the Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh for 40,000 committees, waived taxes, and offered an 80% electricity concession. This move, ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, was met with praise from organisers and skepticism from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:48 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced an increase in the Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh, benefiting 40,000 committees, along with a waiver of taxes and an 80% reduction in electricity costs. The announcements were welcomed by organisers but drew criticism from the opposition as political maneuvering ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

During a meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee expressed pride in Durga Puja being recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. She emphasized that these measures aim to support the cultural identity of Bengal, reflecting the festival's significant role in the state's social fabric.

Despite the praise, opposition figures, including BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the grant's motives, accusing Banerjee of using it to gain political favor. Meanwhile, TMC leaders defended the initiative as a reflection of Bengal's inclusive cultural ethos, arguing that festivals are a communal celebration beyond personal religious observance.

