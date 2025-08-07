Left Menu

Kerala High Court Stays FIR Against Actor Shwetha Menon

The Kerala High Court has halted proceedings regarding an FIR against Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon, accused of transmitting obscene scenes from films and ads. The court criticized the procedural lapses and stayed further actions. Menon contends the allegations are unfounded and arise from her bid for a key industry position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:47 IST
Kerala High Court Stays FIR Against Actor Shwetha Menon
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has temporarily stayed the proceedings related to the FIR filed against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon. The FIR alleges that Menon published or transmitted obscene scenes from her movies and advertisements.

Justice V G Arun granted the stay following a plea from Menon to quash the FIR. The court noted that due processes, such as obtaining a police report and conducting an inquiry, were not adhered to before referring the complaint for investigation.

The court ordered the Registry to call for a report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, on the procedure followed before the complaint was forwarded to the police. The FIR involves charges under section 67 of the IT Act and the Immoral Traffic Act. Menon, seeking the presidency of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, claims the allegations are baseless and driven by malice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025