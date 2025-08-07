Kerala High Court Stays FIR Against Actor Shwetha Menon

The Kerala High Court has temporarily stayed the proceedings related to the FIR filed against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon. The FIR alleges that Menon published or transmitted obscene scenes from her movies and advertisements.

Justice V G Arun granted the stay following a plea from Menon to quash the FIR. The court noted that due processes, such as obtaining a police report and conducting an inquiry, were not adhered to before referring the complaint for investigation.

The court ordered the Registry to call for a report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, on the procedure followed before the complaint was forwarded to the police. The FIR involves charges under section 67 of the IT Act and the Immoral Traffic Act. Menon, seeking the presidency of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, claims the allegations are baseless and driven by malice.

(With inputs from agencies.)