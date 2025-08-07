Sambhal's Sacred Identity: A Focal Point of Faith and Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly asserted on Thursday that Sambhal is a crucial site in Hindu tradition and not a subject of controversy as some suggest. He vowed consequences for those who, motivated by political gains, have attempted to suppress this reality.

The chief minister spoke in Sambhal after inaugurating multiple development projects worth Rs 659 crore. He underlined the town's spiritual significance, citing ancient Hindu texts predicting the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu to appear there. Adityanath also accused opposition parties of previous wrongdoings against the region's sacred identity.

Promising to rejuvenate Sambhal's revered sites, Adityanath drew parallels with developments in Kashi and Ayodhya. He positioned the restoration as both a moral obligation and a method of fostering true development, which respects cultural heritage. The chief minister also backed a proposal to rename Sambhal to reflect its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)