Left Menu

Sambhal's Sacred Identity: A Focal Point of Faith and Controversy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared Sambhal a significant site in Hindu tradition. He accuses political entities of suppressing its importance for gains, promising justice for sins against Sambhal's heritage. Adityanath aims to restore religious sites, emphasizing the conjunction of development with cultural revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:51 IST
Sambhal's Sacred Identity: A Focal Point of Faith and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly asserted on Thursday that Sambhal is a crucial site in Hindu tradition and not a subject of controversy as some suggest. He vowed consequences for those who, motivated by political gains, have attempted to suppress this reality.

The chief minister spoke in Sambhal after inaugurating multiple development projects worth Rs 659 crore. He underlined the town's spiritual significance, citing ancient Hindu texts predicting the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu to appear there. Adityanath also accused opposition parties of previous wrongdoings against the region's sacred identity.

Promising to rejuvenate Sambhal's revered sites, Adityanath drew parallels with developments in Kashi and Ayodhya. He positioned the restoration as both a moral obligation and a method of fostering true development, which respects cultural heritage. The chief minister also backed a proposal to rename Sambhal to reflect its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025