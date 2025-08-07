Uniting Under the Tricolor: Rajasthan's Patriotic Push

In a recent address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma championed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a tool to foster patriotism among citizens. Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, he outlined plans for extensive programs across the state.

He attributed the success of earlier initiatives, like the Operation Sindoor celebrations, to the people's enthusiasm and emphasized future campaigns as avenues for public service. Sharma also underscored that BJP's organized events connect the party with the community.

Sharma also criticized the Congress for its role in the country's partition, asserting a difference in ideological stances. Meanwhile, BJP leaders announced 'Tiranga Yatras' would occur statewide, aiming for a historic turnout and participation this August.

(With inputs from agencies.)