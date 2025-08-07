Left Menu

Uniting Under the Tricolor: Rajasthan's Patriotic Push

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to boost patriotism. At a workshop, he discussed upcoming BJP initiatives, linking them to public engagement. Criticizing the Congress for historical partition, BJP leaders plan extensive statewide programs to encourage citizen participation and celebrate national pride.

Updated: 07-08-2025 19:09 IST

In a recent address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma championed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a tool to foster patriotism among citizens. Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, he outlined plans for extensive programs across the state.

He attributed the success of earlier initiatives, like the Operation Sindoor celebrations, to the people's enthusiasm and emphasized future campaigns as avenues for public service. Sharma also underscored that BJP's organized events connect the party with the community.

Sharma also criticized the Congress for its role in the country's partition, asserting a difference in ideological stances. Meanwhile, BJP leaders announced 'Tiranga Yatras' would occur statewide, aiming for a historic turnout and participation this August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

