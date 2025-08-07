Uniting Under the Tricolor: Rajasthan's Patriotic Push
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to boost patriotism. At a workshop, he discussed upcoming BJP initiatives, linking them to public engagement. Criticizing the Congress for historical partition, BJP leaders plan extensive statewide programs to encourage citizen participation and celebrate national pride.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma championed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a tool to foster patriotism among citizens. Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, he outlined plans for extensive programs across the state.
He attributed the success of earlier initiatives, like the Operation Sindoor celebrations, to the people's enthusiasm and emphasized future campaigns as avenues for public service. Sharma also underscored that BJP's organized events connect the party with the community.
Sharma also criticized the Congress for its role in the country's partition, asserting a difference in ideological stances. Meanwhile, BJP leaders announced 'Tiranga Yatras' would occur statewide, aiming for a historic turnout and participation this August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YSR Congress Slams TDP's Handling of Andhra Pradesh Mango Crisis
Trinamool Congress Demands Discussion on Electoral Discrimination
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims
Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Control Over Parliamentary Time
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Rs 12 Lakh Crore Loan 'Freebies'