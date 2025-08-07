Controversy Unfolds: State Guest Status Revoked Amid Fraud Allegations

On Thursday, spiritual leader Swami Govindanand Saraswati announced that the Maharashtra government has revoked the 'state guest' status of seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

In a conversation with reporters, Govindanand accused Avimukteshwaranand of illegal activities and a financial fraud involving Rs 363 crore, demanding legal action against him and his associates.

An official letter from the General Administration Department was presented to affirm this revocation, and a complaint was filed with Borivali Police Station to further support Govindanand's claims.

