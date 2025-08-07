Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: State Guest Status Revoked Amid Fraud Allegations

Swami Govindanand Saraswati alleged that Maharashtra revoked Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's state guest status. He accused Avimukteshwaranand of illegal activities and a Rs 363 crore fraud. Govindanand submitted a complaint to Borivali Police and shared a letter from the GAD to support the revocation. The controversy continues as past defamation suits linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:50 IST
Controversy Unfolds: State Guest Status Revoked Amid Fraud Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, spiritual leader Swami Govindanand Saraswati announced that the Maharashtra government has revoked the 'state guest' status of seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

In a conversation with reporters, Govindanand accused Avimukteshwaranand of illegal activities and a financial fraud involving Rs 363 crore, demanding legal action against him and his associates.

An official letter from the General Administration Department was presented to affirm this revocation, and a complaint was filed with Borivali Police Station to further support Govindanand's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025