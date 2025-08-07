Controversy Unfolds: State Guest Status Revoked Amid Fraud Allegations
Swami Govindanand Saraswati alleged that Maharashtra revoked Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's state guest status. He accused Avimukteshwaranand of illegal activities and a Rs 363 crore fraud. Govindanand submitted a complaint to Borivali Police and shared a letter from the GAD to support the revocation. The controversy continues as past defamation suits linger.
On Thursday, spiritual leader Swami Govindanand Saraswati announced that the Maharashtra government has revoked the 'state guest' status of seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.
In a conversation with reporters, Govindanand accused Avimukteshwaranand of illegal activities and a financial fraud involving Rs 363 crore, demanding legal action against him and his associates.
An official letter from the General Administration Department was presented to affirm this revocation, and a complaint was filed with Borivali Police Station to further support Govindanand's claims.
