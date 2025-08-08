Left Menu

Celebrating Visionaries: Radio City Business Titans Shines in Phuket

Radio City Business Titans held its fourth international edition in Phuket, honoring 52 innovative business leaders from India. The event, spearheaded by Radio City, celebrated entrepreneurship and featured actor Boman Irani and performer Sophie Choudry. It emphasized purpose-driven innovation and sustainability through partnerships like Mahavitaran's solar energy collaboration.

  • Country:
  • India

Radio City, India's premier radio network, successfully concluded the fourth edition of its international Radio City Business Titans event in Phuket, Thailand. The event celebrated visionaries and recognized 52 distinguished entrepreneurs for their contributions to industry innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

Hosted in luxurious surroundings, the event was graced by celebrated actor Boman Irani, who shared personal anecdotes about authenticity and leadership. His rendition of 'My Way' resonated with attendees, alongside a lively performance by Sophie Choudry, celebrating the success of Indian businesses globally.

Spearheaded by Radio City CEO Ashit Kukian, Business Titans is framed as more than just an awards event. It's a platform for reinforcing entrepreneurial excellence, emphasizing collaboration, authenticity, and sustainability, exemplified by a partnership with Mahavitaran in promoting solar energy. Radio City extends its reach and mission globally, honoring purposeful innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

