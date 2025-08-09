Left Menu

Kerala's Contract Clash: The Missing Messi Mystery

The Congress party criticizes the Kerala government over alleged contract violations, leading to the cancellation of the Argentine football team's visit. They demand clarity as the Argentine Football Association claims breaches in terms. The state is accused of exploiting fans' passion for Messi and Argentina for political gains.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:58 IST
The Congress party has put the Kerala government in the hot seat over allegations of violating contract norms, supposedly leading to the cancellation of the Argentine football team's much-anticipated visit to the state. Criticism from KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph and Congress MP Shafi Parambil highlights public discontent.

Joseph emphasized the need for governmental transparency, stating that significant amounts had already been spent and that the Argentine Football Association's allegations should be addressed. Echoing this sentiment, Parambil accused the CPI (M)-led state government of capitalizing on fans' admiration for Lionel Messi and his team.

The controversy unfolded after reports that a top Argentine football official claimed Kerala breached contract agreements. Despite initial assurances by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman about the visit, he later acknowledged logistical issues from the Argentine side, casting doubt on the team's Kerala visit.

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

