Kerala Governor and BJP Chief Extend Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended warm Raksha Bandhan greetings on Saturday, urging the festival to foster love and compassion among families and societies.

In a Facebook post, Arlekar expressed hope that the festival would inspire love, trust, and care, fostering affection and compassion among people.

Complementing the sentiment, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also conveyed wishes, highlighting the strength and pride sisters bring to every home and the supportive brothers who stand by them.

(With inputs from agencies.)