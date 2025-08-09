Kerala Governor and BJP Chief Extend Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings. The Governor hoped that the festival would inspire affection and compassion within families and societies. Chandrasekhar expressed appreciation for the sisters and supportive brothers celebrating this occasion.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended warm Raksha Bandhan greetings on Saturday, urging the festival to foster love and compassion among families and societies.
In a Facebook post, Arlekar expressed hope that the festival would inspire love, trust, and care, fostering affection and compassion among people.
Complementing the sentiment, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also conveyed wishes, highlighting the strength and pride sisters bring to every home and the supportive brothers who stand by them.
