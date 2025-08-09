Left Menu

Kerala Governor and BJP Chief Extend Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings. The Governor hoped that the festival would inspire affection and compassion within families and societies. Chandrasekhar expressed appreciation for the sisters and supportive brothers celebrating this occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended warm Raksha Bandhan greetings on Saturday, urging the festival to foster love and compassion among families and societies.

In a Facebook post, Arlekar expressed hope that the festival would inspire love, trust, and care, fostering affection and compassion among people.

Complementing the sentiment, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also conveyed wishes, highlighting the strength and pride sisters bring to every home and the supportive brothers who stand by them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

