Karuna: The Compassionate Path to a Better World

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi delves into the transformative power of compassion in his latest book 'Karuna,' set to release at the Jaipur Literature Festival on January 17. Published by HarperCollins India, the work argues for the 'globalisation of compassion' as a means to achieve justice and equality worldwide.

Satyarthi introduces the groundbreaking concept of the 'Compassion Quotient' (CQ), a scientific approach to measuring and enhancing compassion within individuals and organizations. He emphasizes that compassion is not just a choice but a necessity for humanity's survival, encouraging readers to unlock their potential as problem solvers and changemakers.

The founder of the 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion,' and a Nobel Peace Prize awardee in 2014, Satyarthi shares insights gleaned from over five decades of advocating for the rights of marginalized children globally. 'Karuna' aims to provide answers to personal, social, and global issues while paving the way for a brighter future.

