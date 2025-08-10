Revolutionizing India's Epic Tales: The Rise of AI-powered 'Historyverse'

Marrying ancient Indian stories with cutting-edge technology, Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, launches 'Historyverse'. This innovative AI-powered series begins with a modern adaptation of the 'Mahabharata', crafted specifically for social media audiences.

The venture aims to resonate with today's youth, offering episodes lasting just three to four minutes to cater to the shorter attention spans prevalent among Gen Z and millennials. According to Subramaniam, AI is merely an enabler, allowing for rapid story production that still respects cultural heritage.

Beyond mythological tales, plans are underway to tackle historical narratives featuring notable figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Subramaniam envisions 'Historyverse' as a bridge connecting young Indians to their cultural roots through an engaging digital format.

