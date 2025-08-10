Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Meat Shop Closures on Independence Day in Thane

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane, Maharashtra, has mandated the closure of meat shops on Independence Day. This decision has provoked criticism from NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who argues it infringes on personal freedom. Awhad plans a mutton party in protest, questioning the authority's decision on dietary choices.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane has sparked controversy by ordering the closure of all meat shops on Independence Day, including slaughterhouses and butchers dealing with goats, sheep, chickens, and large animals.

This directive, effective from midnight of August 14 to midnight of August 15, has invited sharp criticism, particularly from NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. Awhad announced his intention to host a mutton party in defiance, arguing the move infringes on personal dietary freedoms.

Deputy Commissioner (Licensing) Kanchan Gaikwad defended the order, citing it as a measure aligned with long-standing resolutions to promote public order on national occasions. Awhad, however, remains vocal, questioning the authority's right to dictate dietary choices.

