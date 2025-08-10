Missing Shimla Students Found: A Dramatic Search Rescue

Three Class-6 students of a renowned Shimla boarding school, who vanished on Saturday, were located in the Kotkhai area, according to local police reports.

The missing students, identified as Angad, Hitendra, and Vidansh, were discovered in a Kotkhai residence, leading to the arrest of one individual tied to the case.

Approximately 150 police officers were involved in the search, which included cyber teams and drones, after the boys failed to return from a weekend outing. Their parents traveled to Shimla upon receiving news of the situation.

