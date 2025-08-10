Left Menu

Missing Shimla Students Found: A Dramatic Search Rescue

Three Class-6 students from a prestigious Shimla boarding school were found in the Kotkhai area after going missing. The disappearance triggered a large-scale search involving 150 police personnel, drones, and cyber teams. One suspect has been apprehended. The boys, from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:17 IST
Missing Shimla Students Found: A Dramatic Search Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Class-6 students of a renowned Shimla boarding school, who vanished on Saturday, were located in the Kotkhai area, according to local police reports.

The missing students, identified as Angad, Hitendra, and Vidansh, were discovered in a Kotkhai residence, leading to the arrest of one individual tied to the case.

Approximately 150 police officers were involved in the search, which included cyber teams and drones, after the boys failed to return from a weekend outing. Their parents traveled to Shimla upon receiving news of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025