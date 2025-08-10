Missing Shimla Students Found: A Dramatic Search Rescue
Three Class-6 students from a prestigious Shimla boarding school were found in the Kotkhai area after going missing. The disappearance triggered a large-scale search involving 150 police personnel, drones, and cyber teams. One suspect has been apprehended. The boys, from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, are safe.
Three Class-6 students of a renowned Shimla boarding school, who vanished on Saturday, were located in the Kotkhai area, according to local police reports.
The missing students, identified as Angad, Hitendra, and Vidansh, were discovered in a Kotkhai residence, leading to the arrest of one individual tied to the case.
Approximately 150 police officers were involved in the search, which included cyber teams and drones, after the boys failed to return from a weekend outing. Their parents traveled to Shimla upon receiving news of the situation.
