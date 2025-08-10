Left Menu

Sanatan Dharma: A Path of Love and Non-Violence

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh emphasized that Sanatan Dharma promotes love, truth, and non-violence, aligning with India's Constitution which assures equal rights for all. He warned against the misuse of religion as a political tool, advocating for harmony to maintain national unity.

Sanatan Dharma: A Path of Love and Non-Violence
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh emphasized the core principles of Sanatan Dharma, highlighting its teachings on love, truth, and non-violence, which align with the constitutional assurance of equal rights for all citizens.

Speaking at an event, Singh stressed the inclusive tradition of Sanatan Dharma, which, like the Indian Constitution, guarantees rights to anyone born in the country. Singh cautioned against the misuse of religion as a political tool, labeling it adharma, and called for harmony as the essential means to maintain national unity.

Referencing historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, Singh noted the absence of religious wars in India, despite political conflicts, and reiterated Gandhi's focus on non-violence during the freedom struggle.

