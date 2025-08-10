Remembering the Heroic Escape: The Legacy of Gp Capt D K Parulkar
Gp Capt D K Parulkar, a celebrated Indian Air Force veteran who orchestrated a celebrated escape from captivity during the 1971 war, has passed away near Pune, Maharashtra. Known for his bravery and service, he was also a recipient of the Vayu Sena and Vishisht Sena Medals.
- Country:
- India
Gp Capt D K Parulkar, a revered veteran of the Indian Air Force, has passed away. He was renowned for orchestrating a daring escape from captivity during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, exemplifying exceptional courage and ingenuity.
Parulkar, who enlisted in the IAF in March 1963, died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to IAF sources. During his illustrious career, he served in several key roles, including as a Flying Instructor. He was celebrated for his valiant efforts during the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict, where he safely landed his damaged aircraft despite being injured.
The IAF community mourns his loss, honoring Parulkar as a hero who showcased unmatched pride in his country and the air force. The IAF also recounts his daring leadership in an escape from a Pakistani PoW camp during the 1971 war, which earned him both the Vayu Sena and Vishisht Sena Medals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Escape Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Teen Girls
Presidential Escapes: From Professional Retreats to Personal PR Ventures
Supreme Court Slams Delhi Police Over Negligence in Custody Battle Escape
Daring Escape: Criminal Freed at Gunpoint
Narrow Escape in Uttar Pradesh: Gujarat-Bound Train Derailment Causes Service Disruption