Remembering the Heroic Escape: The Legacy of Gp Capt D K Parulkar

Gp Capt D K Parulkar, a celebrated Indian Air Force veteran who orchestrated a celebrated escape from captivity during the 1971 war, has passed away near Pune, Maharashtra. Known for his bravery and service, he was also a recipient of the Vayu Sena and Vishisht Sena Medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:29 IST
Gp Capt D K Parulkar, a revered veteran of the Indian Air Force, has passed away. He was renowned for orchestrating a daring escape from captivity during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, exemplifying exceptional courage and ingenuity.

Parulkar, who enlisted in the IAF in March 1963, died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to IAF sources. During his illustrious career, he served in several key roles, including as a Flying Instructor. He was celebrated for his valiant efforts during the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict, where he safely landed his damaged aircraft despite being injured.

The IAF community mourns his loss, honoring Parulkar as a hero who showcased unmatched pride in his country and the air force. The IAF also recounts his daring leadership in an escape from a Pakistani PoW camp during the 1971 war, which earned him both the Vayu Sena and Vishisht Sena Medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

