Aamir Khan's Family Calls for Media Empathy Amidst Faisal Khan Allegations

Aamir Khan's family urges the media to respect their privacy and not sensationalize their internal issues, following Faisal Khan's allegations of mistreatment. The family emphasizes their unity and concern for Faisal's well-being, underlining the importance of collective decisions made with medical consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and his family have appealed to the press to approach their situation with empathy, following Faisal Khan's accusations against them. In a public statement, the family asked for privacy and condemned the sensationalizing of their personal matters.

The statement, signed by multiple family members, seeks to address allegations made by Faisal, who claimed mistreatment by Aamir and others, including being locked up and hospitalized with mental health patients due to claimed schizophrenia. The family clarified that their actions had been collaborative and medically advised.

The family collectively highlighted their intention to support Faisal's emotional health, expressing distress over his current portrayal. They reiterated the coordinated effort behind their decisions, emphasizing love and compassion as the driving forces during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

