Left Menu

Tragic Death of Al Jazeera Reporter in Gaza

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif has been killed in Gaza City, confirmed by Israel's military. Reportedly killed with other journalists in their tent, al-Sharif was accused by Israel of posing as a journalist and being affiliated with Hamas. Prior concerns for his safety were raised by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:12 IST
Tragic Death of Al Jazeera Reporter in Gaza
Anas al-Sharif
  • Country:
  • Israel

Anas al-Sharif, a correspondent for Al Jazeera, has tragically been killed in Gaza City, according to confirmation from Israel's military.

Reports indicate that al-Sharif and several other members of the news crew were killed in their tent, as stated by the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City. This incident has raised significant concerns among international journalism and human rights groups.

Israel's military has alleged that al-Sharif was posing as a journalist and had ties to Hamas, an accusation that had previously been met with grave concern by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which cited a smear campaign targeting the correspondent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025