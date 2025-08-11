Tragic Death of Al Jazeera Reporter in Gaza
Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif has been killed in Gaza City, confirmed by Israel's military. Reportedly killed with other journalists in their tent, al-Sharif was accused by Israel of posing as a journalist and being affiliated with Hamas. Prior concerns for his safety were raised by the Committee to Protect Journalists.
- Country:
- Israel
Anas al-Sharif, a correspondent for Al Jazeera, has tragically been killed in Gaza City, according to confirmation from Israel's military.
Reports indicate that al-Sharif and several other members of the news crew were killed in their tent, as stated by the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City. This incident has raised significant concerns among international journalism and human rights groups.
Israel's military has alleged that al-Sharif was posing as a journalist and had ties to Hamas, an accusation that had previously been met with grave concern by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which cited a smear campaign targeting the correspondent.
Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says, reports AP.