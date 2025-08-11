Left Menu

Security Tightened for Kapil Sharma Post Canada Cafe Shooting

Mumbai police have intensified security for comedian Kapil Sharma after multiple shooting incidents at his restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, British Columbia. The establishment faced gunfire on August 8 and July 10, prompting police to ensure Sharma's protection, although details of the security measures remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:28 IST
Security Tightened for Kapil Sharma Post Canada Cafe Shooting
Kapil Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure safety, Mumbai police have stepped up security for comedian Kapil Sharma following alarming incidents at his Canadian café. Sources confirm that authorities are leaving no stone unturned after the Surrey-based 'Kap's Café' was targeted by gunfire for the second time in less than a month.

The chilling episodes occurred first on July 10 and again on August 8, creating unease around the establishment that Sharma opened on July 4. In response, law enforcement personnel have fortified security arrangements around the well-known comic's residence in Oshiwara.

As the investigation is underway, officials maintain tight-lipped about the specifics of these security protocols, focusing instead on assuring that all necessary measures are in place for Sharma's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025