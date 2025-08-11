Security Tightened for Kapil Sharma Post Canada Cafe Shooting
Mumbai police have intensified security for comedian Kapil Sharma after multiple shooting incidents at his restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, British Columbia. The establishment faced gunfire on August 8 and July 10, prompting police to ensure Sharma's protection, although details of the security measures remain undisclosed.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure safety, Mumbai police have stepped up security for comedian Kapil Sharma following alarming incidents at his Canadian café. Sources confirm that authorities are leaving no stone unturned after the Surrey-based 'Kap's Café' was targeted by gunfire for the second time in less than a month.
The chilling episodes occurred first on July 10 and again on August 8, creating unease around the establishment that Sharma opened on July 4. In response, law enforcement personnel have fortified security arrangements around the well-known comic's residence in Oshiwara.
As the investigation is underway, officials maintain tight-lipped about the specifics of these security protocols, focusing instead on assuring that all necessary measures are in place for Sharma's protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil Sharma
- security
- Mumbai police
- Shooting
- Canada
- cafe
- Kap's Cafe
- Surrey
- gunfire
- protection
ALSO READ
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Surprises Fans at Bengaluru Cafe
High-Stakes Talks: Navigating Trade Tensions Between Canada and the U.S.
Canada Celebrates as Australia Lifts Beef Import Ban
Canada's Bold Step Towards Palestinian Statehood
Global Momentum Builds as Canada and Malta Join in Recognising Palestine