Record-Breaking Devotion: Over 4 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Shrine
This year, more than 4.14 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath shrine, celebrated as a testament to Indian cultural faith. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces and organizers for their role in the pilgrimage's smooth completion. The sacred journey to the cave shrine commenced on July 3 and concluded on August 2.
This year's Amarnath pilgrimage witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with over 4.14 lakh pilgrims visiting the sacred shrine.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the efforts of security forces and organizers, hailing the event as a successful representation of India's unwavering cultural traditions and faith.
The pilgrimage, beginning on July 3 and ending on August 2, was described by Shah as a commendable and unparalleled collaboration among various stakeholders, ensuring safety and smooth proceedings.
