Record-Breaking Devotion: Over 4 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Shrine

This year's Amarnath pilgrimage witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with over 4.14 lakh pilgrims visiting the sacred shrine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the efforts of security forces and organizers, hailing the event as a successful representation of India's unwavering cultural traditions and faith.

The pilgrimage, beginning on July 3 and ending on August 2, was described by Shah as a commendable and unparalleled collaboration among various stakeholders, ensuring safety and smooth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)