Revisiting 1986: Goyal Properties Taps AI for Nostalgic Pune Campaign

Goyal Properties has unveiled a campaign that revisits Pune in 1986, the year of its founding, while emphasizing the city's transformation and the company's enduring values. Utilizing diverse media and AI, the campaign celebrates technological and community evolution, reflecting Goyal Properties' 38-year legacy of trust and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Goyal Properties has launched a city-wide campaign that revisits Pune as it was in 1986, the year the company was founded. While acknowledging three decades of transformation, the developer emphasizes that its core values remain unchanged. The comprehensive campaign includes outdoor, radio, print, and social media, with every creative asset crafted using artificial intelligence.

The initiative aims to demonstrate that technology can enhance, not replace, the values that drive its work. By showcasing Pune's evolution from gravel roads to wide streets, small family-run stores to modern cafés, and bicycles to SUVs, the campaign highlights the city's enduring sense of community.

Goyal Properties states it has invested over 333,108 hours in building not just homes, but also trust, communities, and a culture of care. According to Preriit Goyal, Director of Goyal Properties, the campaign is a tribute to Pune's spirit, utilizing future-ready tools. Conceptualized with Atomium Labs, the campaign blends technological adaptability with human connection, qualities guiding Goyal Properties since its inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

