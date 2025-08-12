Stars Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Confiscation Directive
Celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, have criticized the Supreme Court's directive to mass detain stray dogs in Delhi. They advocate for humane solutions like sterilization and vaccination, fearing confinement is akin to a death sentence for community dogs. The decision is seen as contrary to welfare rules and previous court judgments.
In a wave of social media outcry, celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Anand have condemned the Supreme Court's mandate to remove stray dogs from Delhi streets. The court's directive has been labeled by public figures as a 'death sentence' for the animals.
The court ordered civic bodies to create shelters for stray dogs following rising cases of bites leading to rabies, notably affecting children. However, artists and activists argue this ignores the problem's roots and instead propose large-scale sterilization and vaccination programs as humane alternatives.
Actors, filmmakers, and public figures have called for urgent petitioning and engagement with animal welfare organizations to counter the court's decision. They argue that comprehensive and compassionate measures are essential to address both human and animal welfare concerns.
