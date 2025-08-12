Left Menu

Stars Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Confiscation Directive

Celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, have criticized the Supreme Court's directive to mass detain stray dogs in Delhi. They advocate for humane solutions like sterilization and vaccination, fearing confinement is akin to a death sentence for community dogs. The decision is seen as contrary to welfare rules and previous court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:58 IST
Stars Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Confiscation Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of social media outcry, celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Anand have condemned the Supreme Court's mandate to remove stray dogs from Delhi streets. The court's directive has been labeled by public figures as a 'death sentence' for the animals.

The court ordered civic bodies to create shelters for stray dogs following rising cases of bites leading to rabies, notably affecting children. However, artists and activists argue this ignores the problem's roots and instead propose large-scale sterilization and vaccination programs as humane alternatives.

Actors, filmmakers, and public figures have called for urgent petitioning and engagement with animal welfare organizations to counter the court's decision. They argue that comprehensive and compassionate measures are essential to address both human and animal welfare concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025