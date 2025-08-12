Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Kathajodi River: Idol-Making Expedition Turns Fatal

Two young men drowned in Odisha's Kathajodi river while collecting soil for Lord Ganesh idols. Despite rescue efforts by fire services, both were declared dead at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The incident occurred near Purighat police station in Cuttack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:23 IST
Tragic Drowning at Kathajodi River: Idol-Making Expedition Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event on Tuesday, two youths drowned in the Kathajodi river near Purighat police station in Cuttack, Odisha. The incident occurred while a group of men, aged 19 to 20, were gathering soil for idol-making.

Amid strong river currents, two of the group were swept away. Fire services quickly responded and found both men unconscious.

Despite immediate medical attention at SCB Medical College and Hospital, the two were declared dead. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to understand more about the incident.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025