Tragic Drowning at Kathajodi River: Idol-Making Expedition Turns Fatal
Two young men drowned in Odisha's Kathajodi river while collecting soil for Lord Ganesh idols. Despite rescue efforts by fire services, both were declared dead at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The incident occurred near Purighat police station in Cuttack.
In a tragic event on Tuesday, two youths drowned in the Kathajodi river near Purighat police station in Cuttack, Odisha. The incident occurred while a group of men, aged 19 to 20, were gathering soil for idol-making.
Amid strong river currents, two of the group were swept away. Fire services quickly responded and found both men unconscious.
Despite immediate medical attention at SCB Medical College and Hospital, the two were declared dead. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to understand more about the incident.
