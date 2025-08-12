Rajasthan Governor Visits Historic Tripura Sundari Temple
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade visited the historic Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district, where he performed rituals and prayed for the state's peace and prosperity. The temple, over 1,000 years old, is a revered Shakti Peeth and attracts numerous pilgrims, especially during the Navratri festival.
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade paid a visit to the historical Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district on Tuesday, participating in rituals and offering prayers at the esteemed Shakti Peeth.
Governor Bagade's visit was marked by a spiritual endeavor, as he prayed to Goddess Tripura Sundari, seeking peace, prosperity, and the well-being of Rajasthan, an official statement confirmed.
Located approximately 20 kilometers from Banswara city, the temple is a vital spiritual center for devotees. The deity, known as Maa Turtia Mata, is an incarnation of Goddess Durga and the temple's rich 1,000-year-old history draws pilgrims, particularly during Navratri festivities.
