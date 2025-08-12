Rajasthan Governor Visits Historic Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade paid a visit to the historical Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district on Tuesday, participating in rituals and offering prayers at the esteemed Shakti Peeth.

Governor Bagade's visit was marked by a spiritual endeavor, as he prayed to Goddess Tripura Sundari, seeking peace, prosperity, and the well-being of Rajasthan, an official statement confirmed.

Located approximately 20 kilometers from Banswara city, the temple is a vital spiritual center for devotees. The deity, known as Maa Turtia Mata, is an incarnation of Goddess Durga and the temple's rich 1,000-year-old history draws pilgrims, particularly during Navratri festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)