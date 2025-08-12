ICAI's Pahalgam Meeting Marks a Resilient Revival for Kashmir
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India held its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam, Kashmir, post-terror attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude, highlighting the event's significance for the region's resilience and collaboration opportunities in governance and transparency, inviting members to explore more of J-K beyond Pahalgam.
The 445th Council Meeting of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) took place at the scenic site of Pahalgam, bringing a morale boost to Jammu and Kashmir after recent terror incidents.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude for ICAI's choice of venue and highlighted its significance in bolstering confidence and resilience in the region. The presence of 130 members and their families sends a strong message of support.
Abdullah emphasized the need for collaboration between ICAI and the J-K government to enhance governance, transparency, and accounting systems, aiming for improved public services. ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda acknowledged the Chief Minister's support and urged contributions to J-K's economic growth.
