Promoting Jain Values: A Call for 'Jain Meal Day' on Mahavir Jayanti
Manoj Jain, a renowned Vastu Consultant and social worker, advocates celebrating 'Jain Meal Day' every Mahavir Jayanti to spread Jain principles like non-violence and satvikta. Collective satvik meals aim to promote health and social values. The initiative seeks to strengthen community bonds and instill good values in the younger generation.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to promote the principles of Jainism, Manoj Jain, a well-known Vastu expert and social worker, has proposed the annual celebration of 'Jain Meal Day' on Mahavir Jayanti. His appeal came during a program organized by the Jain Trade Organization (JITO) in Delhi.
The initiative calls for collective satvik meals and educational workshops to spread values of non-violence, patience, and purity. Jain believes that adopting these principles can naturally solve many personal and societal issues.
On this occasion, Jain encourages families and Jain community groups to commit to eating satvik meals, devoid of garlic and onion, strengthening community bonds and promoting environmental health. By embracing these values, the Jain community aims to leave a lasting cultural heritage for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Midland Region Cuts Orthopaedic Surgery Waitlists by 15% Amid Health Push
Illegal E-Cigarettes Seized in Thane: Health Concerns Rise
Period Poverty Persists Worldwide, Threatening Health, Dignity, and Equality
CBI Arrests Man for Job Fraud in Andaman Health Directorate
Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says, reports AP.