Promoting Jain Values: A Call for 'Jain Meal Day' on Mahavir Jayanti

In an effort to promote the principles of Jainism, Manoj Jain, a well-known Vastu expert and social worker, has proposed the annual celebration of 'Jain Meal Day' on Mahavir Jayanti. His appeal came during a program organized by the Jain Trade Organization (JITO) in Delhi.

The initiative calls for collective satvik meals and educational workshops to spread values of non-violence, patience, and purity. Jain believes that adopting these principles can naturally solve many personal and societal issues.

On this occasion, Jain encourages families and Jain community groups to commit to eating satvik meals, devoid of garlic and onion, strengthening community bonds and promoting environmental health. By embracing these values, the Jain community aims to leave a lasting cultural heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)