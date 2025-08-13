Left Menu

Strength, Energy & Breaking Barriers: Smriti Mandhana's Inspiring Journey

In a special podcast episode, Indian cricket icon Smriti Mandhana reflects on her journey from Sangli to the global stage, emphasizing discipline, mindset, and national pride. The episode, released before India's Independence Day, highlights her leadership, fitness, and support from Herbalife H24 Hydrate.

Updated: 13-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As India gears up for its 78th Independence Day, Herbalife India presents a special edition of its podcast series, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, featuring cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana. This episode delves into Smriti's remarkable journey from playing cricket in her backyard to donning the national jersey and representing India globally.

Smriti's conversation with Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, celebrates her discipline, mindset, and national pride, values that resonate with the athlete and the occasion. 'Every time I wear the India jersey, it's not just about cricket. It's about playing for something much bigger than yourself,' Smriti reflects.

In this engaging episode, titled 'Strength, Energy & Breaking Barriers,' Smriti discusses her leadership style, fitness strategies, and reliance on personalized nutrition, particularly Herbalife's H24 Hydrate. Released just before Independence Day, it symbolizes a tribute to Smriti's achievements and the spirit of a resilient India.

