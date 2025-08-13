Prasoon Joshi: Bridging Worlds Through Words

Mumbai, India - Celebrated poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been awarded the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman 2025 for his significant contributions to Indian literature and cinema. In addition, the International Advertising Association (IAA) has inducted him into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

His works, including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, are captivating audiences, while Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela continues to explore Indian culture. Joshi emphasizes the importance of retaining an authentic poetic voice and honoring lived experiences in his creations.

While navigating the changing storytelling landscape amid AI's rise, Joshi remains focused on quality narratives, with upcoming projects in film, theater, and literature, signaling new creative ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)