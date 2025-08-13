Left Menu

Doctorate Recipient's Silent Protest at University Ceremony

During a convocation at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, doctoral degree recipient Jean Rajan protested by refusing to accept her degree from Governor R N Ravi, citing displeasure with his stance towards Tamil Nadu. Rajan emphasized her belief in the Dravidian model, choosing to receive her degree from the Vice Chancellor instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:26 IST
Doctorate Recipient's Silent Protest at University Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent convocation ceremony held by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, an unexpected protest drew significant attention. Jean Rajan, a woman recipient of a doctorate, chose to boycott Governor R N Ravi during the event.

While other degree recipients accepted their certificates from the Governor, Rajan opted to pass by him, instead handing her certificate to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar. Her actions were a silent statement of protest against what she perceives as the Governor's adverse stance towards 'Tamil and Tamil Nadu'.

Rajan, who works as a senior manager in Nagercoil, defended her decision to reporters, asserting it was in line with her belief in the 'Dravidian model'. Her stance underlined personal conviction over tradition, even as the Vice Chancellor urged her to follow protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025