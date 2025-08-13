Doctorate Recipient's Silent Protest at University Ceremony

At a recent convocation ceremony held by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, an unexpected protest drew significant attention. Jean Rajan, a woman recipient of a doctorate, chose to boycott Governor R N Ravi during the event.

While other degree recipients accepted their certificates from the Governor, Rajan opted to pass by him, instead handing her certificate to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar. Her actions were a silent statement of protest against what she perceives as the Governor's adverse stance towards 'Tamil and Tamil Nadu'.

Rajan, who works as a senior manager in Nagercoil, defended her decision to reporters, asserting it was in line with her belief in the 'Dravidian model'. Her stance underlined personal conviction over tradition, even as the Vice Chancellor urged her to follow protocol.

