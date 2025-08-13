Left Menu

Hyderabad to Host Spectacular Comic Con India

The 13th Comic Con India will launch in Hyderabad on October 31, uniting fans for a massive pop culture celebration. Attendees will enjoy international guests, exclusive performances, and immersive experiences through November 2. Hyderabad is highlighted for its cultural and creative dynamism, positioning it as the perfect host city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:43 IST
Hyderabad to Host Spectacular Comic Con India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant city of Hyderabad is set to host the 13th edition of Comic Con India, beginning October 31. Known for its dynamic cultural landscape, Hyderabad will welcome thousands of fans eager to immerse themselves in the realms of comics, cosplay, and pop culture.

Attendees can expect a star-studded lineup, including international guests, exclusive performances, and engaging fan experiences throughout the event, which runs until November 2. With the city's booming tech scene and youthful fanbase, Comic Con India aims to create an unforgettable season launch.

Last year's event drew record-breaking crowds, and the upcoming celebration promises to be even more exciting. Highlights will include cosplay competitions, live music, and exclusive meet-and-greets, all contributing to Hyderabad's status as a burgeoning cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025