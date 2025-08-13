Hyderabad to Host Spectacular Comic Con India

The vibrant city of Hyderabad is set to host the 13th edition of Comic Con India, beginning October 31. Known for its dynamic cultural landscape, Hyderabad will welcome thousands of fans eager to immerse themselves in the realms of comics, cosplay, and pop culture.

Attendees can expect a star-studded lineup, including international guests, exclusive performances, and engaging fan experiences throughout the event, which runs until November 2. With the city's booming tech scene and youthful fanbase, Comic Con India aims to create an unforgettable season launch.

Last year's event drew record-breaking crowds, and the upcoming celebration promises to be even more exciting. Highlights will include cosplay competitions, live music, and exclusive meet-and-greets, all contributing to Hyderabad's status as a burgeoning cultural hub.

