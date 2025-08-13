Countdown Begins: DUSU Election Schedule Announced for 2025–26
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are scheduled for September 18, 2025, with vote counting set for the following day. Nomination submissions are due by September 10, with withdrawals by September 11. Detailed election guidelines and the code of conduct are available on the university's website.
The much-anticipated Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are slated for September 18, 2025, as per an announcement from the university on Wednesday. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19.
Voting for day scholars will occur from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening students can cast their ballots from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. Nomination submissions close on September 10, with scrutiny and candidate list publication also slated for the same day.
Those interested in running for DUSU posts must submit their nomination papers at the Chief Election Officer's office. The comprehensive code of conduct and essential guidelines for the election are accessible on the university's official website.
