InfoComm India 2025: Pioneering AI and Pro AV Technological Evolution

InfoComm India, the country's premier tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) experiences, is setting the stage with a forward-thinking agenda for its upcoming summit. Scheduled for September 9-11, 2025, at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the event promises to be an incubator of insights into AI, digital signage, and immersive experiences.

The summit aims to equip AV/IT professionals and end-users to navigate India's swift digital evolution. June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia, highlighted the focus on AI readiness and upskilling, emphasizing industry workshops and AVIXA's first in-person CTS course in India. Experts from around the globe will lead discussions to demonstrate AI's integration into AV workflows across various sectors.

Highlight sessions include 'Reimagining Boundaries: The Future of Business & Technology in 2030,' which explore the transformative cloud of technologies like AI and IoT. The event will also feature specialized tracks on industry verticals, such as smart cities and entertainment technologies, showcasing the significance of blending creative artistry with business and technology.