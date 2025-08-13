Shah Rukh Khan, Radico Khaitan Unite for Premium Tequila Launch

In a bold move into new territory, Radico Khaitan, renowned for top-tier spirits like Rampur Indian Single Malt, is partnering with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to introduce a high-end tequila brand.

The brand, D'YAVOL Añejo, will benefit from the star power of Khan and the business acumen of Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath.

This venture signifies a strategic investment of $4.56 million by Radico Khaitan, heralding its entry into the premium tequila sector with aged agave spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)