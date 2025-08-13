Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Radico Khaitan Unite for Premium Tequila Launch

Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Radico Khaitan to launch a premium tequila brand, marking the Indian liquor giant's debut in tequila production. This venture, which also involves Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, showcases Radico Khaitan's trajectory from known premium spirits into exciting new market segments.

Updated: 13-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:28 IST
Shah Rukh Khan

In a bold move into new territory, Radico Khaitan, renowned for top-tier spirits like Rampur Indian Single Malt, is partnering with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to introduce a high-end tequila brand.

The brand, D'YAVOL Añejo, will benefit from the star power of Khan and the business acumen of Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath.

This venture signifies a strategic investment of $4.56 million by Radico Khaitan, heralding its entry into the premium tequila sector with aged agave spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

