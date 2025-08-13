Step into Serenity: Discovering Amrit Udyan's Babbling Brook

The renowned Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to welcome the public from August 16 to September 14, with the unveiling of its latest attraction, the Babbling Brook. Visitors are invited to explore the calming landscape where water flows gently through vibrant greenery, enhancing the already serene atmosphere.

Officials have ensured that Amrit Udyan is accessible to everyone, with ramps, sensory plant displays, and Braille information for the visually impaired. The addition of the Babbling Brook, described as a peaceful retreat replacing the former musical fountain, is expected to attract numerous visitors seeking tranquility.

Open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, except on Mondays, Amrit Udyan offers a comprehensive garden trail and a vibrant food court at the exit. Special access will be granted to athletes on National Sports Day and to teachers on Teachers' Day, underscoring the garden's commitment to celebrating national contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)