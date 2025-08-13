Young Philanthropists: Students Support Relief Efforts

Left Menu

Students from the Government Centre Primary School in Dhalli have contributed Rs 7,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid those affected by severe monsoon damage in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised their generosity, noting the state's massive losses due to natural calamities.

Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt act of charity, students from the Government Centre Primary School in Dhalli have donated Rs 7,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The contribution aims to support relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh amidst harsh monsoon conditions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude upon receiving the cheque on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of such donations in alleviating distress. He applauded the students' initiative, emphasizing the positive impact of their actions on those in dire need.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has encountered losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore due to recent natural disasters including torrential rains, cloudbursts, and landslides. The devastation has been particularly severe in Mandi district, claiming the lives of 125 individuals so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

