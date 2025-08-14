Passing the Torch: How Hiroshima's Legacy of Peace Lives On

The dwindling number of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, marks a pressing need to preserve their testimonies of nuclear warfare's horrors. In response, Japan has established the A-bomb Legacy Successor Programme, training volunteers to document and share these powerful stories.

The successors undergo extensive training, including learning the historical context and public speaking skills, ultimately creating presentations based on the survivors' personal accounts. This initiative seeks to balance emotional authenticity with historical accuracy, addressing the challenge of conveying deeply personal memories through new voices.

As the programme evolves, questions arise about who will verify the success of these narratives once no survivors remain. The responsibility may shift to descendants or institutional stakeholders, shaping how Hiroshima's story is remembered and communicated globally. This endeavor grows ever more crucial as nuclear weapons remain a global threat.