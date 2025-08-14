Unlocking the Secrets of the Inca Khipus

In a groundbreaking discovery, research led by Professor Sabine Hyland from the University of St Andrews has shed new light on the creation and usage of khipus in the ancient Inca empire. Traditionally considered the domain of high-ranking officials, these knotted cords served as intricate record-keeping tools for economics, religion, and history. Hyland's team, however, uncovered evidence suggesting that commoners also crafted khipus, broadening the understanding of literacy in Inca society.

The revelation comes from a key discovery involving the use of human hair as a symbolic 'signature' on khipus. This groundbreaking find emerged from the examination of over 90 ancestral khipus in the Peruvian village of Jucul. By attaching their own hair, makers imbued the khipus with personal authority and identity. The research also highlights how the commoners' diet patterns, revealed through isotopic analysis of hair samples, contrast sharply with the meat-heavy diet of the elite.

Marking the first instance of isotopic analysis on khipu fibres, this study paves the way for further exploration of Inca societal structures. It challenges the prevailing belief that khipu literacy was confined to the elite, demonstrating that these complex cords were inclusive tools accessible to diverse social strata.