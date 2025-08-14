Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Odisha Visit: A Spiritual and Political Journey

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Odisha, addressing a religious congregation in Cuttack on Thursday. He will also hold discussions with Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri later in the day, according to sources.

Bhagwat's visit began on Wednesday evening when he arrived in the city and stayed at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with senior BJP leaders, met with Bhagwat during his stay. The RSS chief is also the principal guest at the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Following the gathering, Bhagwat will visit the sacred sites of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in Puri. He will meet with the Puri Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, at Govardhan Peeth before concluding his visit to the state on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

