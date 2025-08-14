Mohan Bhagwat's Odisha Visit: A Spiritual and Political Journey
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Odisha to address a religious gathering in Cuttack and meet Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri. His visit includes interactions with political leaders and a visit to key religious sites, wrapping up on August 15.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Odisha, addressing a religious congregation in Cuttack on Thursday. He will also hold discussions with Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri later in the day, according to sources.
Bhagwat's visit began on Wednesday evening when he arrived in the city and stayed at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with senior BJP leaders, met with Bhagwat during his stay. The RSS chief is also the principal guest at the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.
Following the gathering, Bhagwat will visit the sacred sites of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in Puri. He will meet with the Puri Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, at Govardhan Peeth before concluding his visit to the state on August 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ashapuri Gold Shines with Impressive Q1 FY26 Financial Performance and Major Order Win
Janakpuri Flyover Repair: Delays and Diversions Ahead
Tragic Road Accident Claims Five Lives in Mainpuri
Tragic Death in Puri: Justice Demanded in Harrowing Incident
Mystery in Mangolpuri: Scooty Heist Unfolds with Gunfire