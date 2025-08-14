Left Menu

Honoring Resilience Amidst Partition's Shadows

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commemorated the victims of the 1947 Partition of India, acknowledging the immense tragedy and the resilience showcased by millions. Events in Khonsa marked the occasion, emphasizing the need for unity and compassion. The annual observance serves as a reminder to heal social divisions.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid homage to the millions impacted by the 1947 Partition of India, highlighting both the staggering tragedy and the subsequent resilience.

Khandu's message on social media emphasized the significance of remembering not only the heartbreak of the Partition but also the enduring strength it inspired. He urged citizens to embrace these lessons and promote compassion in daily life.

Commemorations at Khonsa in Tirap district honored those who lost their lives, recognizing the profound suffering during one of history's largest migrations. The annual observance, introduced by the Centre in 2021, seeks to dismantle social barriers and nurture communal harmony.

