Kannada Star Darshan Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on Thursday following the cancellation of his bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. He was apprehended at his wife’s residence in Bengaluru shortly after his friend and co-accused, Pavithra Gowda, was also taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:17 IST
Darshan
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film star Darshan faced arrest on Thursday after the Supreme Court revoked his bail in the infamous Renukaswamy murder trial. The police detained him at his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.

The arrest occurred soon after his friend Pavithra Gowda, the main suspect in the case, was also apprehended.

Sources revealed that Darshan intended to avoid police capture by surrendering directly to the court, but law enforcement learned of his whereabouts and acted swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

