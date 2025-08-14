Kannada Star Darshan Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case

Kannada film star Darshan faced arrest on Thursday after the Supreme Court revoked his bail in the infamous Renukaswamy murder trial. The police detained him at his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.

The arrest occurred soon after his friend Pavithra Gowda, the main suspect in the case, was also apprehended.

Sources revealed that Darshan intended to avoid police capture by surrendering directly to the court, but law enforcement learned of his whereabouts and acted swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)