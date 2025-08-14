Celebrating Freedom: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose Through Theatre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the significance of recalling India's hard-earned Independence, attributing it to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, during a theatrical event on Subhas Chandra Bose.

The performance, 'Rashtraputra', was staged at the Assam Rifles auditorium, with an emphasis on engaging the youth through the medium of theatre.

The event, organized by the Rastriya Jagriti Sansthan in partnership with the PA Sangma Foundation, featured a play performed by the Netaji Institute of Skill Development, spotlighting the indomitable spirit of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Sangma expressed that theatrical arts could play a pivotal role in making historical lessons more accessible and inspiring for young audiences.

Concluding the event, Sangma honored the actors, recognizing their efforts in bringing history to life.