Left Menu

Celebrating Freedom: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose Through Theatre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the importance of remembering India's freedom fighters at a play on Subhas Chandra Bose. The performance, held at the Assam Rifles auditorium, aimed to engage young audiences with historical narratives and honor the sacrifices that led to India's Independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:43 IST
Celebrating Freedom: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose Through Theatre
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the significance of recalling India's hard-earned Independence, attributing it to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, during a theatrical event on Subhas Chandra Bose.

The performance, 'Rashtraputra', was staged at the Assam Rifles auditorium, with an emphasis on engaging the youth through the medium of theatre.

The event, organized by the Rastriya Jagriti Sansthan in partnership with the PA Sangma Foundation, featured a play performed by the Netaji Institute of Skill Development, spotlighting the indomitable spirit of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Sangma expressed that theatrical arts could play a pivotal role in making historical lessons more accessible and inspiring for young audiences.

Concluding the event, Sangma honored the actors, recognizing their efforts in bringing history to life.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025