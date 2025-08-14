Mumbai's Dabbawala Heritage: A Legacy in Lunchboxes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opened the Mumbai Dabbawala International Experience Centre, a new gallery chronicling the 135-year-old history of the city's renowned tiffin carriers.

Located in suburban Bandra, the center offers visitors an insightful journey into the evolution of the dabbawala system, famous for its efficient lunch delivery service to office workers since 1890. It started with a single lunchbox request, growing into a massive operation with thousands of dabbawalas managing over two lakh deliveries daily.

Established by the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust and Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association, the center houses a mini-museum displaying 10 original tiffin-boxes, showcasing their transformation from copper to modern tin designs. A portrait of the founder Mahadev Havaji Bachche marks the entrance, commemorating the man behind the legacy.

