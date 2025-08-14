Left Menu

Mumbai's Dabbawala Heritage: A Legacy in Lunchboxes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Mumbai Dabbawala International Experience Centre. This gallery showcases the 135-year history of Mumbai's dabbawalas, known for delivering home-cooked lunches with remarkable efficiency. Visitors can explore the evolution of tiffin boxes and learn about the system's origin by Mahadev Havaji Bachche in 1890.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:59 IST
Mumbai's Dabbawala Heritage: A Legacy in Lunchboxes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opened the Mumbai Dabbawala International Experience Centre, a new gallery chronicling the 135-year-old history of the city's renowned tiffin carriers.

Located in suburban Bandra, the center offers visitors an insightful journey into the evolution of the dabbawala system, famous for its efficient lunch delivery service to office workers since 1890. It started with a single lunchbox request, growing into a massive operation with thousands of dabbawalas managing over two lakh deliveries daily.

Established by the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust and Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association, the center houses a mini-museum displaying 10 original tiffin-boxes, showcasing their transformation from copper to modern tin designs. A portrait of the founder Mahadev Havaji Bachche marks the entrance, commemorating the man behind the legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025