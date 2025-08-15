Haryana Commemorates Partition Horrors with Memorial Initiatives
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored the victims and survivors of India's 1947 partition by observing 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas.' He announced an exhibition and memorial plans to preserve the historical memory. The event's history will be included in the school curriculum to educate future generations.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant homage to a dark chapter of Indian history, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, observed 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas,' reflecting on the immense sacrifices and struggles endured during the 1947 partition.
Paying tribute to the countless lives lost and families uprooted, Saini announced plans for an exhibition of partition-related literature and documents to ensure these memories remain vivid. The initiative will be integrated into school curricula to enlighten future generations about their ancestors' resilience.
Underlining Haryana's profound connection to the partition, Saini sanctioned ₹51 lakh for a Partition Horrors Memorial in Kurukshetra. Highlighting Faridabad's evolution as a hub for resettled families, Saini emphasized ongoing efforts to establish memorials across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
