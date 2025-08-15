Narendra Modi's Iconic Independence Day Turbans: A Symbol of Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, delivered his 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort, wearing a signature saffron turban. Each year his choice of turban, often steeped in cultural significance, marks the occasion with a distinct visual tradition.

Modi's sartorial choices over the years have included vibrant nods to various Indian cultures, such as last year's Rajasthani leheriya in oranges, yellows, and greens, and this year's bandhani in yellow, green, and red. These choices stand as a testament to India's rich cultural diversity.

His attire for each Independence Day address, from fiery reds to saffron motifs, has evolved into a recognized symbol of tradition, with his message this year urging the nation to strive towards realizing the dreams of the freedom fighters and building a developed Bharat.

